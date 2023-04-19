On April 17, the government tabled a wage increase offer of 9% over three years that mirrors the recommendations of the third-party Public Interest Commission. However, one of the key issues is ensuring that PSAC members may continue to work remotely. The union argues that public service workers have proven to be as effective working remotely as when they were in the office during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that 90% of workers want to continue working remotely. The government contends that the demands, as currently drafted, will severely impact the ability to deliver services to Canadians and would limit its ability to effectively manage employees within the public service.