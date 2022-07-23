Canada Immigration: Several provinces release new PNP draw results, check here

Apart from Quebec and Nunavut, most Canadian provinces and territories operate their own PNPs, under which interested candidates may be invited to apply for a provincial nomination.
Candidates willing or waiting for Canadian permanent residency have a good reason to smile as a majority of Canadian provinces released Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw results this week.
The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) was launched in 1998 and provides an option to candidates to immigrate to Canada as a skilled worker after Express Entry. Though it does not guarantee a permanent residence, it can significantly increase the chances of obtaining permanent resident status.
Earlier in 1998, the PNP welcomed only 400 immigrants, but following its success, it now welcomes more than 80,000 per year. The federal and provincial governments consider it an effective tool to promote the economic development of the country.
Here's a quick view of territories inviting PNP:
British Columbia:
The province typically holds a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) round of invitations on a weekly basis. It held the most typically holds a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) round of invitations on a weekly basis. under BC PNP on 19 July. Under the draws, over 165 candidates received invitations to apply for a provincial nomination.
Tech draws invited 139 candidates, who must meet the requirements of one of British Columbia’s Express Entry BC or Skills Immigration categories. The candidates invited need to secure a minimum of 85 points.
For other candidates working in the education and healthcare sector, BC PNP invited 18 and 8 candidates respectively. The province lifted temporary one-year pause of the BC PNP Entrepreneur Base Category on 14 July.
On July 14, the province invited 366 candidates via the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP) for streams including skilled Workers in Manitoba (293), skilled Workers overseas (33) and International Education Stream (40). Among the invited, 55 had profiles in the Express Entry system. The province also issued 11 invitations to apply for a provincial nomination to Ukrainian nationals.
Ontario:
The the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) issued 33 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) under the Entrepreneur Stream on 15 July to candidates with a score between 146 and 174 points.
Prince Edward Island:
On July 21, the province invited a total of 165 immigration candidates on July 21 under its Prince Edward Island Provincial Nominee Program (PEI PNP). Labour impact and Express Entry candidates received the most invitations, with a combined total of 138 points, while the remaining 27 invitations went to Business Impact candidates who had provincial scores of at least 60 points.
Saskatchewan:
The Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) published invitation round results for 14 July where 627 candidates were invited to apply.
Around 430 invitations went to Express Entry candidates and 195 invitations went to Occupations In-Demand candidates. For both the categories of candidates, the minimum Expression of Interest (EOI) score requirement was 69 and they needed to have work experience in one of 20 occupations. Also, the province issued two invitations to apply for a provincial nomination to Ukrainian nationals.
Quebec:
Compared to other provinces, Quebec has more autonomy over its immigration system and it does not participate in the PNP.
Those willing to immigrate through the province’s immigration system typically need to submit a profile to an expression of interest pool, called Arrima. Following this, the provincial officials invite candidates whose profiles fit the criteria for an immigration program, who can apply for a provincial nomination or a Certificat de sélection du Québec (CSQ) in Quebec.
Those candidates willing to immigrate to Quebec had to have profiles in the Arrima Expression of Interest system with scores between 551 and 624 points depending on the targeted occupations or they had to have a valid job offer outside of the Montreal Metropolitan area.
Under the the Quebec Regular Skilled Worker Program (QSWP), the the Ministère de l’Immigration, de la Francisation et de l’Intégration (MIFI) invited 351 candidates to apply on 28 June.
Under the the Quebec Regular Skilled Worker Program (QSWP), the the Ministère de l’Immigration, de la Francisation et de l’Intégration (MIFI) invited 351 candidates to apply on 28 June.