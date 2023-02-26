Canada Immigration: These 3 provinces invited people through provincial programs

People willing to shift to Canada through the provincial immigration programs, will now have the option to apply for PNPs for British Columbia, Quebec and Manitoba, which have published the most recent number of invitations, reported CIC News on 25 February.

According to details, PNPs are economic immigration programs that allow provincial governments to select the candidates who while filling urgent gaps in the labour force are most likely to successfully integrate into the provincial economy.

The provinces and the federal government share the immigration responsibility. Though PNPs allow provinces to nominate the candidates they feel will easily integrate into the province, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has the final say on permanent resident status for all applicants.

Here's the provincial immigration results 18-24 February:

British Columbia: The province invited over 241 candidates under the British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program on 22 February. CIC says 203 were invited in a general draw.

Under the draw the province included candidates from the skilled worker candidates with minimum SIRS scores of 101 and international graduate program with scores of 103, which included Express Entry candidates.

Apart from this, the provice in its general drawalso included candidates from the Entry-Level and Semi-Skilled stream with minimum scores of 85.

Following this, interviews were conducted and all candidates required a minimum SIRS score of 60.

Quebec: This province's Ministère de l’Immigration, de la Francisation et de l’Intégration (MIFI) issued 1,011 invitations on 9 February. All candidates needed to require a minimum score of 619, under the Quebec Regular Skilled Worker Program (QSWP).

As per QSWP, all invited candidates required a valid job offer outside of the territory of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal.

Manitoba: Manitoba invited 583 candidates through the Manitoba Provincial Nomination Program on 23 February.

The province invited 207 skilled worker candidates from specific occupations including:

a)Transport and transit drivers (7330)

b) Retail and wholesale trade managers (6002)

c) Nursing and allied health professionals (3130)

d) Assisting occupations in education (4310)

e) Secondary, elementary and kindergarten schoolteachers (4122)

f) Hairstylists and estheticians (6321)

g) Automotive service technicians (7241)

h) Paraprofessional occupations in legal, social, community and education services (4220)

i) Retail salespersons and non-technical wholesale trade sales and account representatives (6410)

j) Office support and court services occupations (1410)

Apart from this, Quebec also invited 298 candidates with non-specific occupations from the skilled worker program with a minimum score of 693 and 51 from the International Education Stream, the report added.