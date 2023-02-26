Canada Immigration: These 3 provinces invited people through provincial programs
- According to details, PNPs are economic immigration programs that allow provincial governments to select the candidates who while filling urgent gaps in the labour force are most likely to successfully integrate into the provincial economy.
People willing to shift to Canada through the provincial immigration programs, will now have the option to apply for PNPs for British Columbia, Quebec and Manitoba, which have published the most recent number of invitations, reported CIC News on 25 February.
