You must have physically resided in Canada for at least 1,095 days during the previous five years in order to be eligible to apply for citizenship. But, keep in mind that not every day is equal when it comes to eligibility for Canadian citizenship.

Only if you were physically present in Canada as a permanent resident are days counted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) as "full days." In order to satisfy the physical presence criterion, you must have lived in Canada as a permanent resident for at least two years.

Up to a maximum of 365 days, each day you spend living in Canada temporarily counts as one half day. It takes two years to attain this maximum because each day is only worth half. Although it is not necessary to live in Canada as a temporary resident for the duration of the citizenship process, it is crucial to understand that time spent as a TR only counts as half of the required period of physical presence.

To make sure you are truly qualified, the IRCC advises on its website that you stay physically present in the nation for a minimum of 1,095 days before applying for citizenship. Here are several additional requirements for Canadian citizenship eligibility, in addition to the criterion of physical presence.

According to IRCC's rules, you cannot have a criminal record that prevents you from receiving citizenship. You must be aware of your civic duties and possess a foundational understanding of Canada's geography, political structure, and history.

To function in Canadian society, you must be able to converse in either English or French with proficiency. You must provide documentation of your language ability if you are between the ages of 18 and 54.

In the five years prior to the application deadline, you might be required to submit taxes in Canada for at least three of those years. Additionally, you must submit a formal application to the IRCC and pay the right of citizenship charge as well as a government processing cost.

You can submit an application for citizenship in Canada once you've satisfied the requirements. Applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 will then need to take a citizenship exam after being accepted. After that, you must take the Oath of Citizenship, attend a citizenship ceremony, and get a certificate of Canadian citizenship. You then formally get Canadian citizenship.

Refugee claimants and Pre-Removal Risk Assessment (PRRA) candidates must be physically present While your PRRA or refugee claim was being reviewed, if you were given a work or study permit, this did not entitle you to temporary resident status. As a result, you are unable to include this time in your computation of physical presence.

The only period of time you may claim as a protected person is the period beginning with the day your claim or PRRA application was approved and ending on the day before you became a permanent resident. Half of each day you spend in Canada following approval but prior to obtaining permanent residency counts toward your citizenship application.

Generally, days spent in jail, on probation, or on parole in Canada cannot be included to your physical presence total. A few things are exceptions. If you did not violate parole or fail to adhere to the terms of parole, time spent on probation as a consequence of a conditional release may count towards physical presence.

Also, if you were given a youth sentence and successfully served it, your time in jail or on probation does not need to be disclosed. Since it is beyond the time frame that the IRCC takes into account for the physical presence requirement, time spent serving a sentence for an offence in Canada that occurred more than five years ago does not need to be disclosed.