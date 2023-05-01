Canada immigrations likely to smoothen as workers end strike on promise of 12% wage hike2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 10:08 PM IST
About 120,000 workers in Canada’s federal public service ended a strike after the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to wage increases of about 12% over four years.
