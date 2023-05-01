About 120,000 workers in Canada’s federal public service ended a strike after the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to wage increases of about 12% over four years.

A third of the country's public workers -- around 155,000 people -- began striking on April 19, hitting picket lines at hundreds of locations around the country with demands for cost-of-living raises and telework flexibility.

The labor action has caused major delays in public services, such as processing passport and immigration applications.

About 35,000 workers for the federal tax agency, who have been looking for a larger wage increase, haven’t yet reached a deal and are still on strike. Monday is the annual deadline in Canada for filing personal income tax.

Demands for wage increases after the recent period of high inflation were the main issue between the government and its employees, though an effort to enshrine the remote work arrangements also proved contentious.

PSAC fell short of getting work from home enshrined in the collective bargaining agreement as the Treasury Board - the federal employer - refused. But there is an deal to address remote work requests individually and in writing, which opens up the government to the employee grievance process.

The union negotiated an agreement “that requires managers to assess remote work requests individually, not by group" and provide reasons in writing, PSAC said.

On the sticking point of teleworking, which many employees had grown accustomed to during the covid-19 pandemic, PSAC said it had secured "significant new protections."

The government was wary that granting too much remote-work flexibility would set a precedent for other industries that could cause a further hit to cities already contending with depressed foot traffic compared with before the pandemic.

Union members are also eligible for a C$2,500 ($1,842) one-time payment.