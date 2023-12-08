Canada implements stricter rules for international students, may ‘limit visas’. Here's why
Ottawa has also extended the temporary lift on the 20-hour work limit for international students. The students are now eligible to work for more than 20 hours a week off-campus until April 30, 2024.
Canada announced an increase in the financial requirement for international students applying for study permits, and further warned the provinces and educational institutions that it will "significantly limit visas" in case appropriate actions are not taken before the upcoming fall term.