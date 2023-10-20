Nijjar killing row: India made aware of ‘credible allegation’ before PM Trudeau's parliament address, says Canada
Canada-India row: Canada Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that her country's government held numerous conversations with the Indian government before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement in the Canadian Parliament
Nijjar Killing row: Amid escalating tension between India and Canada that began last month over the killing of Canada-based pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia's Surrey in July this year. In the latest crackdown of events, Canada has claimed that they had held numerous ‘meetings’ with India to make them aware of the ‘credible allegations’ that state India and its intelligence agency was involved in the killing.