Nijjar Killing row: Amid escalating tension between India and Canada that began last month over the killing of Canada-based pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia's Surrey in July this year. In the latest crackdown of events, Canada has claimed that they had held numerous ‘meetings’ with India to make them aware of the ‘credible allegations’ that state India and its intelligence agency was involved in the killing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada's foreign minister Melanie Joly announced that they are withdrawing 41 Canadian diplomats from India on the back of New Delhi threatening to revoke their immunity. Int he press conference, Joly informed that Canadian government held numerous conversations with the Indian government before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement in the Canadian Parliament about "credible allegations" regarding New Delhi's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

She said that Indian officials in these conversations were made aware of the "credible allegations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Joly also termed the decision to remove diplomatic immunities for 41 Canadian diplomats and their dependents in Delhi as "unprecedented."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Asked whether Canada has shown evidence regarding its claim to India, Joly said, "We've had numerous conversations with India before the Prime Minister went in front of the house and made his declaration. This was not a surprise to the Government of India and through these different conversations, the Indian officials were made aware of the credible allegations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"And so based on that, India has decided to take their own decisions which are precedent-setting and revoking the diplomatic immunity of 41 diplomats is not only unprecedented but also contrary to international law and so in that sense because this is so unprecedented and would put so many countries, different diplomats around the world in danger. We decide not to reciprocate," she added.

She further said, "I've answered your question. You've asked me the question whether we had conversation and presented evidence. I've told you that there were meetings and information was shared."

Canada has informed that their consulate in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chandigarh will be made unserviceable. Only the {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada's Immigration minister stated that the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will be significantly reducing the number of Canadian employees in India and said that later processing and slower services will be expected from India.

IRCC staff is being reduced from 27 to just 5, according to an IRCC statement.

The reduction in staff would mean a backlog of 17,500 Canada Visa application decisions through the end of December, though it’s hoped processing will return to normal by early 2024, Bloomberg reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!