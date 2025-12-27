Canada: Indian consulate in Toronto establishes ‘one stop centre’ to support women in distress

In an attempt to offer assistance to female Indian nationals facing distress in Canada, the Consulate General of India has launched a "One Stop Centre for Women" (OSCW) in Toronto.

The centre aims to deliver timely support to Indian passport holders dealing with domestic violence, abuse, family conflict, abandonment, and legal challenges.

According to the Consulate, the initiative will also help women navigate and access relevant social-service and community resources available within Canada.

Operations and Accessibility The facility is managed by a female Centre Administrator responsible for ensuring the "delivery of safe, dignified, and comprehensive assistance." Services are provided on a means-tested basis and are facilitated through a newly established 24x7 helpline to ensure prompt handling of distress calls.

In a social media post on X on Friday, the Indian mission said: “The One Stop Centre will provide coordinated, beneficiary-centred assistance by connecting aggrieved women to timely and appropriate pathways of support, including immediate counselling, facilitation of psycho-social support, and coordination of legal assistance and advice, while helping women access relevant community and social-service resources in Canada.”

“Entire intervention by the OSCW will be within the purview of Local Laws in Canada,” it also said.

The centre operates directly from the Consulate General of India in Toronto. Women in need of assistance can reach the administrator through the following channels:

Phone: 1 (437) 552 3309

“This, inter-alia, would include Counselling and emotional support through empanelled NGOs. All the financial assistance will be on means tested basis as per Government of India's Rules,” the Indian mission said.

The One Stop Centre for Women serves as a bridge between immediate distress and long-term stability.

The OSCW is designed to be a safe space in every sense. It is led by a woman Centre Administrator, ensuring that those seeking help are met with empathy and shared understanding.

This adds to the list of services provided by the Indian Consulate, which includes passport services; visa services (Business, Tourist, Entry, Employment, Student, Research, Intern, Conference, Journalist, Medical, Film, among others); OCI; police clearance certificates; and other miscellaneous consular services.

In addition to the new centre, the Indian mission has also published a series of FAQs on its official website. These documents clarify the extent to which Indian officials can intervene in cases where Indian passport holders are cheated, abandoned, or abused by overseas Indian spouses, outlining both the capabilities and the legal limitations of the mission’s support.