Canada: Indian-origin builder Buta Singh Gill among 2 shot dead in targeted attack in Edmonton
According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), the incident occurred around 12:00 pm on April 8, 2024, in the area of Cavanagh Boulevard Southwest and Cherniak Way Southwest in South Edmonton.
In a tragic incident, two people, including an Indian-origin man, were killed in a shooting in South Edmonton, Canada, on Monday. The Indian-origin victim has been identified as Buta Singh Gill, the owner of Edmonton-based Gill Built Homes, on April 10 as per ANI.
