Canada Student Visa delay: Indian authorities step in2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 11:51 AM IST
The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has requested the Canadian government to look into the issues college students are facing.
Due to delays in the processing of their visas and student permits, some Indian students are unable to enrol in academic courses at Canadian universities. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has asked the Canadian government to look into the problems.