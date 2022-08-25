Due to delays in the processing of their visas and student permits, some Indian students are unable to enrol in academic courses at Canadian universities. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has asked the Canadian government to look into the problems.

More than 230,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in post-secondary schools across Canada, and they contribute to the country's economy in a number of ways, including by paying an estimated $4 billion in tuition. A shared commitment to democratic ideals, pluralism, and the rule of law serves as the foundation for the strategic partnership between India and Canada.

According to an advisory from the high commission, Indian diplomats in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver continue to communicate with Canadian counterparts, especially academic institutions and universities, about issues experienced by Indian students.

"Highlighting these issues and the fact that Indian students have already deposited tuition fees with the Canadian institutions we requested the Canadian authorities to expedite processing of visa applications for students from India," the advisory said.

It was mentioned that Canada had become a popular choice for Indian students seeking post-secondary education. However, the high commission added, "The processing of visas is a sovereign power of the government of Canada."

The bilateral agenda is based on deepening people-to-people ties, regular communication, and increased economic participation. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, ministerial or formal visits were not exchanged, but virtual exchanges allowed for the continuation of bilateral cooperation.

From April 1 through August 31, 2021, there were $2.968 billion in bilateral trade transactions. During this time, India exported $1.982 billion to Canada and imported $0.985 billion from that country. During this time, Canadian portfolio investments expanded in India. Both countries continued negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA).

With 230,000 Indian students studying in Canada, there is a strong exchange of information and talent between the two nations, with India set to overtake the United States as the largest source of international students. During the COVID-19 epidemic, both sides cooperated.

India provided Canada with Covishield vaccines, Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine medicines. Canada reciprocated with supplies of essential medications and equipment linked to oxygen throughout the months of April and May 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

