Big relief! Canada announces TOEFL Essentials will soon be accepted for PR applications

Foreign nationals planning to get Permanent Residency in Canada will soon have another language testing option to prove their English proficiency. Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will start accepting the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) Essentials in near future, reported CICNews.

Currently, the IRCC is not accepting the TOEFL test, but it will update its official website once acceptance starts.

This move will enable foreign citizens under its permanent residency program to take the TOEFEL test in order to prove English language proficiency.

On Thursday, the Education Testing Service (ETS), the organization that conducts the TOEFL, said that it had been added as a designated language testing organization by the IRCC.

In a statement, ETS said it is currently working with the IRCC on “the steps leading up to acceptance (of the TOEFL Essentials) and will share timing and test location details once confirmed.”

Who will be impacted? The new language testing option will apply to the foreign nationals applying under IRCC’s permanent economic immigration programs.

This encompasses: Express Entry-managed programs, the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

About TOEFL Essentials The TOEFL Essentials test is designed to measure the four core English skills — listening, reading, writing, and speaking —through “practical, task-based activities that reflect real-life communication”.

The test lasts roughly 1.5 hours.

Test Format The TOEFL test comprises of four sections - listening, reading, writing, and speaking. It also features a short, unscored personal video statement.

The test measures skills in both academic and general contexts, relying on short, fast-paced tasks to deliver test questions.

Test takers get instant results for listening and reading, with unofficial scores shown immediately after completing the test.

