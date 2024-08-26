Canada is adding tariffs to imports of Chinese EVs, steel and aluminum
SummaryA 100% surtax will be applied to electric vehicles made in China, while imports of steel and aluminum products will be subject to a 25% surtax.
OTTAWA : Canada will slap hefty tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum, positioning itself with allies including the U.S. to protect domestic manufacturing.
