Canada is adding tariffs to imports of Chinese EVs, steel and aluminum

The two tariffs match measures introduced by the Biden administration in May, lifting the tariff on certain Chinese steel and aluminum products to 25% from up to 7.5% and the levy on electric vehicles to 100% from 25%. Other jurisdictions have followed, though not to the same degree as the U.S. The European Commission has determined the electric vehicle industry in China benefits from unfair subsidies and in July began applying provisional duties on Chinese-made EVs.