'Canada is committed to strengthen ties with India,' affirms Justin Trudeau amidst row
Canadian PM Trudeau affirms dedication to strengthening its relationship with India despite allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorists.
Despite "credible allegations" of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has affirmed that Canada remains dedicated to strengthening its relationship with India, as reported by Canada-based National Post.