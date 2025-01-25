A hat reading ‘Canada is Not for Sale’ went viral after US President Donald Trump threatened to make Canada the 51st US state. These hats first gained buzz when Ontario Premier Doug Ford wore them during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump, who took oath as the 47th US President on January 20, has repeatedly referred to Canada as the "51st State". He once said he will use "economic force" and not “military force” to acquire Canada.

The new US president's belligerent approach gave one entrepreneur an idea.

Liam Mooney, founder of an Ottawa-based design firm, made a hat emblazoned with "Canada is Not for Sale" in response to Trump's tariff threats and suggestions that Canada become the 51st US state, Reuters reported.

The hats gained attention after Ontario Premier Doug Ford wore one during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers in Ottawa last week to discuss Trump's vow to impose tariffs on imports from Canada.

According to Mooney, tens of thousands of hats have been ordered online since then.

Mooney told Reuters he designed the hats as a creative rebuttal to President Trump's rhetoric, aiming to cut through political discourse with a message of nationalism and unity.

"It's an opportunity to bring people together from all of civil society, regardless of political persuasion," Mooney said.

Mooney said that he and his business partner designed the hats after seeing one of Ford's recent interviews on Fox News. The host urged the premier to consider annexation, suggesting it would be a "privilege" for Canada to merge with the US.

Ford responded that Canada is not for sale.

Where to buy 'Canada is not for sale' hats? "Canada is not for sale" hats are created by Jackpine, a company founded by Emma Cochrane with her partner Liam Mooney – https://strongandfreehat.ca/pages/about .

One can also visit this website to purchase such hats https://www.canadaisnotforsalehats.ca/

Trump's threats to Canada Trump is threatening tariffs at a time of political turmoil in Canada, with Liberal leader Justin Trudeau set to resign in March after nearly a decade in power and the opposition Conservatives leading in the polls ahead of a federal election later this year.

Trump also shared a map on social media platform TRUTH, showing Canada as a part of the United States (US). "Oh Canada!," he wrote as posted a picture of distorted map of the US.

Speaking via video to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Trump said he demanded respect from Canada. He has previously addressed Trudeau as "Governor."

"Our sovereignty is threatened when our dignity is disrespected," Mooney said. "We have allies and we have friends all around the world who are ready to rise to the call and defend us and join in."