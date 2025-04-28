Canada is voting for its next leader. Here’s what to know.
SummaryLiberal Mark Carney faces Conservative Pierre Poilievre in what has become a referendum on how Canada handles Trump.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, left, and Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party chief Mark Carney following an English-language debate in Montreal earlier this month.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more