Canada is voting for its next leader. Here’s what to know.

What are the main campaign issues?

The candidates are focused on how to handle Trump and reorient an economy dependent on U.S. demand. After a March 28 phone call with Trump, Carney said the president agreed to start talks after the election on a new economic and security deal between the North American neighbors. Poilievre has pushed for a faster renegotiation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal. Both candidates say they will boost military spending to allay U.S. criticism, but they have established lines that can’t be crossed in talks such as control of Canadian resources, changes to its language laws, agricultural policy and sovereignty.