Canada issues ban on entry for Vladimir Putin, nearly 1,000 Russian nationals

Canada issues ban on entry for Vladimir Putin, nearly 1,000 Russian nationals1 min read . 08:41 AM IST
- Russia has banned Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and almost 600 other Canadians from entering the country
Toronto [Canada], May 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada has announced a ban on entry for Russian President Vladimir Putin and some 1,000 Russian nationals over the conflict in Ukraine, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday.
"In the face of the Putin regime's brutal attack, Canada stands with Ukraine and we will hold Russia accountable for its crimes," Mendicino said. “That's why we just announced that we're banning roughly 1,000 Russians - including Putin and his accomplices - from entering Canada".
In response to sanctions, Russia has banned Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and almost 600 other Canadians from entering the country.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.