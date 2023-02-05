Canada job based PR: These 20 roles are growing in demand. Check list here

Canada job vacancies have recorded a historic high since after immigration was thrown open by the Canadian government in 2022. At 850,300 open positions, Canada employers have expressed need to fill up technical position.

Further the Canada government has repeatedly announced plans to open immigration for increasing skilled labours, even at various provinces in order to combat the country's growing labour shortage.

According to a BBC survey, two thirds of businesses claim to use Canada's immigration system to find talent elsewhere. Hiring immigrants who have already moved to Canada makes up the remaining third.

LinkedIn released a list of the twenty jobs that has seen a significant growth in demand.

According to LinkedIn list these were the top position

-Growth Marketing Manager—Top hiring regions: Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Greater Vancouver Metropolitan Area (GVMA), Greater Montreal Metropolitan Area (GMMA)—Remote job availability: 46.2%

-Product Operations Manager—Top hiring regions: GTA—Remote job availability: 43.2%

-Dispensary Technician—Top hiring regions: GTA—Remote job availability: N/A

-Technical Program Manager—Top hiring regions: GTA, GVMA—Remote job availability: 29.3%

-Sustainability Manager—Top hiring regions: GTA—Remote job availability: 10.5%

-Head of Growth—Top hiring regions: GTA—Remote job availability: 66.4%

-User Experience Writer—Top hiring regions: GTA—Remote job availability: 44.7%

-Information Technology Associate—Top hiring regions: GTA, GMMA—Remote job availability: 3.3%

-Site Reliability Engineer—Top hiring regions: GTA, GVMA, GMMA—Remote job availability: 44.7%

-Customer Success Associate—Top hiring regions: GTA—Remote job availability: 12.7%

-Valuation Analyst—Top hiring regions: GTA—Remote job availability: 3.6%

-Sales Development Representative—Top hiring regions: GTA, GVMA, GMMA—Remote job availability: 49.4%

-Security Engineer—Top hiring regions: GTA, GVMA, GMMA—Remote job availability: 57.9%

-Data Engineer—Top hiring regions: GTA, GVMA, GMMA—Remote job availability: 35.6%

-E-commerce Coordinator—Top hiring regions: GTA, GVMA, GMMA—Remote job availability: 4.8%

-Technical Product Manager—Top hiring regions: GTA, GVMA—Remote job availability: 33.1%

-Cyber Security Specialist—Top hiring regions: GTA, GVMA, Greater Calgary Metropolitan Area (GCMA)—Remote job availability: 13.4%

-Crew Scheduler—Top hiring regions: GTA—Remote job availability: N/A

-Medical Writer—Top hiring regions: GTA, GVMA, GMMA—Remote job availability: 56.9%

-Media Planner—Top hiring regions: GTA, GMMA—Remote job availability: 15.7%

Work based immigration in Canada

The Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) are an immigration pathway by which provinces can invite newcomers directly to settle as permanent residents; based on their education, connection to the province, and experience with in-demand occupations. In 2023, PNPs are set to overtake Express Entry-managed programs, as Canada’s largest PR pathway—however important changes are also coming to Express Entry.