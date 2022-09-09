Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Canada job market goes gloomy; unemployment rate rises for 3 consecutive month

Canada job market goes gloomy; unemployment rate rises for 3 consecutive month

Canadian employment levels fell for a third straight month in August
2 min read . 07:31 PM ISTBloomberg

Canadian employment levels unexpectedly fell for a third straight month in August and the jobless rate jumped, a potential signal interest-rate hikes have started to cool the tight labor market.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Canadian employment levels unexpectedly fell for a third straight month in August and the jobless rate jumped, a potential signal interest-rate hikes have started to cool the tight labor market.

Canadian employment levels unexpectedly fell for a third straight month in August and the jobless rate jumped, a potential signal interest-rate hikes have started to cool the tight labor market.

The economy shed 39,700 jobs last month, Statistics Canada reported on Friday in Ottawa, a surprise negative reading compared to the 15,000 gain anticipated by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The economy shed 39,700 jobs last month, Statistics Canada reported on Friday in Ottawa, a surprise negative reading compared to the 15,000 gain anticipated by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The jobless rate rose to 5.4% from record lows of 4.9% in June and July due to the biggest increase in the number of unemployed since strict Covid measures were imposed in January.

The jobless rate rose to 5.4% from record lows of 4.9% in June and July due to the biggest increase in the number of unemployed since strict Covid measures were imposed in January.

Also Read: Award-winning Canada TV anchor loses job over grey hair; uproar ensues

Also Read: Award-winning Canada TV anchor loses job over grey hair; uproar ensues

The decrease in employment and higher jobless rate may be evidence the country’s labor force is re-balancing as the Bank of Canada’s aggressive rate hikes start to cool economic growth and slow demand. The additional job searchers may likewise ease wage growth as the labor supply expands.

The decrease in employment and higher jobless rate may be evidence the country’s labor force is re-balancing as the Bank of Canada’s aggressive rate hikes start to cool economic growth and slow demand. The additional job searchers may likewise ease wage growth as the labor supply expands.

The Canadian dollar’s gain weakened slightly after the news, trading up 0.5% to $1.303 at 8:40 a.m. in Toronto after earlier climbing as much as 0.8%. Yields on Canadian 10-year bonds extended declines, falling 9.6 basis points to 3.1%.

The Canadian dollar’s gain weakened slightly after the news, trading up 0.5% to $1.303 at 8:40 a.m. in Toronto after earlier climbing as much as 0.8%. Yields on Canadian 10-year bonds extended declines, falling 9.6 basis points to 3.1%.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar has a Canadian passport; then why does he pay taxes in India?

Also Read: Akshay Kumar has a Canadian passport; then why does he pay taxes in India?

“The weak headline figures may have the Bank of Canada questioning its apparent commitment to even higher interest rates," Andrew Grantham, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a report to investors. But “with one more labor force survey before the bank’s October meeting, it still seems likely that at least one more rate hike will be in store before a pause is seen."

“The weak headline figures may have the Bank of Canada questioning its apparent commitment to even higher interest rates," Andrew Grantham, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a report to investors. But “with one more labor force survey before the bank’s October meeting, it still seems likely that at least one more rate hike will be in store before a pause is seen."

August’s employment drop brought cumulative declines since May to 114,000, suggesting that hiring activities may be moderating. The data, however, continue to show signs of extreme tightness in the labor market, even with three months of job losses.

August’s employment drop brought cumulative declines since May to 114,000, suggesting that hiring activities may be moderating. The data, however, continue to show signs of extreme tightness in the labor market, even with three months of job losses.

The average hourly wage rate was up 5.4% from a year ago, compared with 5.2% in both June and July. That’s the fastest increase in records dating to 1997, outside of the pandemic.

The average hourly wage rate was up 5.4% from a year ago, compared with 5.2% in both June and July. That’s the fastest increase in records dating to 1997, outside of the pandemic.

Hours worked were unchanged in August, following a decline of 0.5% in July.

Hours worked were unchanged in August, following a decline of 0.5% in July.

Labor force participation rates rose 0.1 percentage points to 64.8%, while the number of Canadians in the labor force grew by 66,000 in August.

Labor force participation rates rose 0.1 percentage points to 64.8%, while the number of Canadians in the labor force grew by 66,000 in August.

Also Read: Canada Student Visa delay: Indian authorities step in

Also Read: Canada Student Visa delay: Indian authorities step in

Employment declines were driven by educational services and the construction sectors. The public sector shed 27,600 positions, the bulk of August’s job losses.

Employment declines were driven by educational services and the construction sectors. The public sector shed 27,600 positions, the bulk of August’s job losses.

The “decline in construction jobs (a sector previously booming) shows that interest rate hikes are having a impact on the labor market," Grantham said.

The “decline in construction jobs (a sector previously booming) shows that interest rate hikes are having a impact on the labor market," Grantham said.

Regionally, employment fell most in British Columbia, Manitoba and Nova Scotia, while it increased in Quebec. Other provinces, including Ontario, saw little change.

Regionally, employment fell most in British Columbia, Manitoba and Nova Scotia, while it increased in Quebec. Other provinces, including Ontario, saw little change.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.