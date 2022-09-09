Canada job market goes gloomy; unemployment rate rises for 3 consecutive month

The decrease in employment and higher jobless rate may be evidence the country’s labor force is re-balancing as the Bank of Canada’s aggressive rate hikes start to cool economic growth and slow demand. The additional job searchers may likewise ease wage growth as the labor supply expands.
The decrease in employment and higher jobless rate may be evidence the country’s labor force is re-balancing as the Bank of Canada’s aggressive rate hikes start to cool economic growth and slow demand. The additional job searchers may likewise ease wage growth as the labor supply expands.
The Canadian dollar’s gain weakened slightly after the news, trading up 0.5% to $1.303 at 8:40 a.m. in Toronto after earlier climbing as much as 0.8%. Yields on Canadian 10-year bonds extended declines, falling 9.6 basis points to 3.1%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Canadian dollar’s gain weakened slightly after the news, trading up 0.5% to $1.303 at 8:40 a.m. in Toronto after earlier climbing as much as 0.8%. Yields on Canadian 10-year bonds extended declines, falling 9.6 basis points to 3.1%.
“The weak headline figures may have the Bank of Canada questioning its apparent commitment to even higher interest rates," Andrew Grantham, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a report to investors. But “with one more labor force survey before the bank’s October meeting, it still seems likely that at least one more rate hike will be in store before a pause is seen."
“The weak headline figures may have the Bank of Canada questioning its apparent commitment to even higher interest rates," Andrew Grantham, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a report to investors. But “with one more labor force survey before the bank’s October meeting, it still seems likely that at least one more rate hike will be in store before a pause is seen."
August’s employment drop brought cumulative declines since May to 114,000, suggesting that hiring activities may be moderating. The data, however, continue to show signs of extreme tightness in the labor market, even with three months of job losses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
August’s employment drop brought cumulative declines since May to 114,000, suggesting that hiring activities may be moderating. The data, however, continue to show signs of extreme tightness in the labor market, even with three months of job losses.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The average hourly wage rate was up 5.4% from a year ago, compared with 5.2% in both June and July. That’s the fastest increase in records dating to 1997, outside of the pandemic.
The average hourly wage rate was up 5.4% from a year ago, compared with 5.2% in both June and July. That’s the fastest increase in records dating to 1997, outside of the pandemic.
Hours worked were unchanged in August, following a decline of 0.5% in July.
Hours worked were unchanged in August, following a decline of 0.5% in July.
Labor force participation rates rose 0.1 percentage points to 64.8%, while the number of Canadians in the labor force grew by 66,000 in August.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Labor force participation rates rose 0.1 percentage points to 64.8%, while the number of Canadians in the labor force grew by 66,000 in August.