Canada job vacancies at all-time high: Express Entry rules to changes from 2023. Check new categories2 min read . 05:41 PM IST
In its latest Express Entry draw, Canada's IRCC issued permanent residency invitations to 3,750 candidates
Canada's Express Entry is likely to see some massive changes to address the labour shortage woes in the country. As per reports, authorities will now issue ITAs to candidates with specific work experience, education or language abilities etc.
In Canada, job vacancies are at a record high currently. “Canadas high immigration targets, including those through Express Entry programs, stem from several factors including a job vacancy rate that currently stands at 5.7%," a CIC report suggested.
And to address this, Express Entry will be changing in 2023.
IRCC will soon have the authority to issue ITAs to candidates with specific work experience, education or language abilities that are well-positioned to support Canada’s economy and labour force. This change will impact the importance of high a CRS for candidates as there may be targeted draws that weigh other factors more heavily.
In its latest Express Entry draw, Canada's IRCC issued permanent residency invitations to 3,750 candidates, which is an increase of 500 invitations issued over the previous draw. This was the seventh all-program draw since they resumed on July 6.
This was an all-program draw for IRCC, and hence, invitations were issued to eligible candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), all programs that operate under the Express Entry system. The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score was 504.
Express Entry all-program draws were paused for over 18 months starting in December 2020 due to a backlog in applications caused COVID-19 related travel restrictions. During the pause, only candidates from the CEC or Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were issued invitations to apply. In September 2021, IRCC also paused draws for the CEC.
