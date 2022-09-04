Canada job vacancies record new heights, See which sector has maximum jobs

Statistics Canada reports show that June's job vacancy rate stands at 5.9%, an increase of 1% from June 2021 and matched a record-high set in September last year.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Employers in Canada remained successful in crossing the one-million job vacancies mark from the past three consecutive months. The number of job vacancies in Canada continue to climb and record new heights, with the country's figures are up 3.2% over the last month, that is, June 2022, according to Statistics Canada’s latest report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Employers in Canada remained successful in crossing the one-million job vacancies mark from the past three consecutive months. The number of job vacancies in Canada continue to climb and record new heights, with the country's figures are up 3.2% over the last month, that is, June 2022, according to Statistics Canada’s latest report.
The data shows that a total of 32,000 more jobs are available in the country. In Canada, June's job vacancy rate stands at 5.9%, an increase of 1% from June 2021 and matched a record-high set in September last year.
The data shows that a total of 32,000 more jobs are available in the country. In Canada, June's job vacancy rate stands at 5.9%, an increase of 1% from June 2021 and matched a record-high set in September last year.
It means that the unemployment to job vacancy ratio reached a record low of 1.0 in June this year. However, this ratio was almost double in June last year, that is, 1.9. In other words, unemployment continues to decrease across the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It means that the unemployment to job vacancy ratio reached a record low of 1.0 in June this year. However, this ratio was almost double in June last year, that is, 1.9. In other words, unemployment continues to decrease across the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sectors with highest job vacancies in Canada
In June this year, the food and accommodation sector in Canada saw the highest job vacancies with 171,700 positions, an increase of 6.6% since Statistics Canada's May update. The total vacancy rate in this sector is 12.2% during this period.
Sectors with highest job vacancies in Canada
In June this year, the food and accommodation sector in Canada saw the highest job vacancies with 171,700 positions, an increase of 6.6% since Statistics Canada's May update. The total vacancy rate in this sector is 12.2% during this period.
On the other hand, job vacancies are up 40.8% in the health care and social assistance sector since June last year. This employment sector had 149,700 unfilled jobs in June 2022 with a vacancy rate of 6.3%---around 0.4% higher than the total job vacancy rate across the country, according to the data.
On the other hand, job vacancies are up 40.8% in the health care and social assistance sector since June last year. This employment sector had 149,700 unfilled jobs in June 2022 with a vacancy rate of 6.3%---around 0.4% higher than the total job vacancy rate across the country, according to the data.
As per latest reports, the retail trade sector saw 15,200 more job vacancies since May--- 15.3% more jobs became available for prospective employees. The job vacancies in this sector have gone up 22.5% since June 2021, totaling 114,400 open and available positions—equating to a job vacancy rate of 5.4%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per latest reports, the retail trade sector saw 15,200 more job vacancies since May--- 15.3% more jobs became available for prospective employees. The job vacancies in this sector have gone up 22.5% since June 2021, totaling 114,400 open and available positions—equating to a job vacancy rate of 5.4%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from above mentioned industries, the construction sector in Canada had 89,200 job vacancies, manufacturing had 82,800 positions, professional along with scientific and technical services had 72,200 vacancies, transportation and warehousing had 49,000 job vacancies, and finance and insurance had 41,200 vacant positions.
Apart from above mentioned industries, the construction sector in Canada had 89,200 job vacancies, manufacturing had 82,800 positions, professional along with scientific and technical services had 72,200 vacancies, transportation and warehousing had 49,000 job vacancies, and finance and insurance had 41,200 vacant positions.