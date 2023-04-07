Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that starting April 6, 2023, eligible current and former Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) holders may be able to obtain an 18-month Open Work Permit. This special public policy aims to help Canadian employers address their historic labor shortages and provide PGWP holders with more time to potentially transition to permanent residence.

How will it benefit the PGWP holders?

The new Open Work Permit extension is available for eligible candidates to work in any occupation and for any employer of their choice in Canada for up to 18 additional months. Even if a candidate is not eligible to opt in, they can still apply for a work permit. Eligible candidates can opt into a simplified process to extend their work permit or apply to extend their work permit or restore their status and get a new work permit.

Who can apply?

IRCC recently sent emails to those who may be eligible for the simplified process to extend their work permit.

To be eligible for the simplified process, individuals must reside in Canada and log into their IRCC Secure Account to ensure that their mailing address is up to date, confirm that their passport information is up to date and has an expiration date of June 2025 or later, and opt-in for up to an additional 18 months.

If they do not have an account, they will need to register for an IRCC Secure Account and link their most recent PGWP application to their account before May 20, 2023.

This new Open Work Permit extension is a significant change for eligible PGWP holders who previously had non-renewable work permits. With this new extension, eligible individuals will have more time to gain Canadian work experience, potentially leading to an easier transition to permanent residence. This is especially important since many of Canada's economic class immigration programs reward candidates who have Canadian work experience since it helps support labor market integration upon gaining permanent residence.

PGWPs allow eligible international graduates to work for up to three years after they complete their studies in Canada, depending on the length of the program completed by the international graduate. PGWPs are popular since they allow international graduates to strengthen their eligibility for Canadian permanent residence. In 2022, almost 98,000 PGWP holders transitioned to permanent residence, accounting for nearly 82 percent of all temporary residents who transitioned to permanent residence.