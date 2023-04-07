Canada jobs: Now some PGWP holders can apply for open work permits. Here's how2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 07:36 PM IST
- PGWPs are popular since they allow international graduates to strengthen their eligibility for Canadian permanent residence
Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that starting April 6, 2023, eligible current and former Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) holders may be able to obtain an 18-month Open Work Permit. This special public policy aims to help Canadian employers address their historic labor shortages and provide PGWP holders with more time to potentially transition to permanent residence.
