Canada jobs: Now some PGWP holders can apply for open work permits. Here's how

The new Open Work Permit extension is available for eligible candidates to work in any occupation and for any employer of their choice in Canada for up to 18 additional months. Even if a candidate is not eligible to opt in, they can still apply for a work permit. Eligible candidates can opt into a simplified process to extend their work permit or apply to extend their work permit or restore their status and get a new work permit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}