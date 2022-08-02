In case your partner is looking forward to taking a job while their sponsorship application is being processed, the first thing that they should apply for an open work permit
If you have moved to Canada and now planning to sponsor your partner, the first question that pops into your mind is - can they work in the country while their sponsorship application is being processed? The answer is yes, but the rules and requisites are different from someone who has already received permanent residence (PR).
What are the rules and requisites?
What is an Open Work Permit?
An open work permit is one of many types of work permits that allow foreign workers to legally work in Canada. It allows foreign nationals to work in Canada for any number of employers in various locations. It also gives them freedom of movement between employers, occupations, workplaces or locations in Canada, CIC news reported.
The eligibility requirements and application procedure differ depending on the specific situation of each individual.
It is to be noted here that the applicant must wait to apply for a job till they receive the open work permit.
Eligibility criteria for Open Work Application:
A spousal/commonr law partner sponsorship application for permanent residence is submitted.
The applicant and sponsor must reside at the same address.
The applicant must have valid temporary resident status as a visitor, student or worker.
The applicant and sponsor must meet all eligibility criteria for the spousal/common-law partner sponsorship.
How can we apply for a spousal open work permit?
One can apply for an open work permit independent of your partner's status regarding whether your spouse has already applied for permanent residence or has yet to do so.
If your spouse or partner has not applied for permanent residence yet, you can mail all applications (sponsorship, permanent residence and open work permit) together in one envelop to the Case Processing Center in Mississauga, Ontario, CIC article reads.
If your spouse or partner has or has not already applied for permanent residence, once they do, they must wait to receive their acknowledgment of receipt letter. Once that is received, they can apply for an open work permit, which must be done online.
