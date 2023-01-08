Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Canada jobs: Over 1 lakh employed in Dec 2022. List of sectors that hired most

Canada jobs: Over 1 lakh employed in Dec 2022. List of sectors that hired most

2 min read . 08:06 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
The number of employees in private-sector jobs jumped by 112,000 in December.

The sectors that hired most include construction, transportation and warehousing, professional, scientific, and technical services

In December, over 1 lakh people were hired in Canada with the employment rate rising by 0.5 percentage points, the Labour Force Survey for last month revealed. It further revealed that “There is healthy growth in the average hourly wages of employees — which has remained above 5% for seven consecutive months and is up 5.1% year-over-year (YOY)."

In December, over 1 lakh people were hired in Canada with the employment rate rising by 0.5 percentage points, the Labour Force Survey for last month revealed. It further revealed that “There is healthy growth in the average hourly wages of employees — which has remained above 5% for seven consecutive months and is up 5.1% year-over-year (YOY)."

Here are the sectors that hired most last month:

  • Construction: There was an addition of as many as 35,000 jobs in December 2022 in this industry, which was an increase of 2.3%.
  • Transportation and Warehousing: The transportation and warehousing sector also saw a 3% jump in the employment rate by adding 29,000 jobs.
  • Information, Culture and Recreation: There was an increase of 25,000 jobs in this sector which is a 3.1% uptick
  • Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services: Employment in this industry rose by over 1% (+1.3%) as the number of people working in this industry grew by 23,000.
  • Accommodation and Food Services: A total of 13,000 people have been employed in this industry, a 1.2% increase
  • Public Administration: Employment in this sector has risen by 11,000 jobs, an increase of 0.9% between November and December of 2022.

Meanwhile, total employment fell by 17,000 jobs (a drop of 0.7%) in the healthcare and social assistance industry, as per Labour Force Survey data.

Here are the sectors that hired most last month:

  • Construction: There was an addition of as many as 35,000 jobs in December 2022 in this industry, which was an increase of 2.3%.
  • Transportation and Warehousing: The transportation and warehousing sector also saw a 3% jump in the employment rate by adding 29,000 jobs.
  • Information, Culture and Recreation: There was an increase of 25,000 jobs in this sector which is a 3.1% uptick
  • Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services: Employment in this industry rose by over 1% (+1.3%) as the number of people working in this industry grew by 23,000.
  • Accommodation and Food Services: A total of 13,000 people have been employed in this industry, a 1.2% increase
  • Public Administration: Employment in this sector has risen by 11,000 jobs, an increase of 0.9% between November and December of 2022.

Meanwhile, total employment fell by 17,000 jobs (a drop of 0.7%) in the healthcare and social assistance industry, as per Labour Force Survey data.

Regions where employment increased

The regions where employment increased significantly include Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Saskatchewan.

Regions where employment increased

The regions where employment increased significantly include Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Saskatchewan.

For example, in Ontario, employment rose by 42,000 jobs (+0.5%) last month, while in Alberta, employment rose by 25,000 jobs (+1.0%)

For example, in Ontario, employment rose by 42,000 jobs (+0.5%) last month, while in Alberta, employment rose by 25,000 jobs (+1.0%)

The Labour Force Survey also mentioned that private-sector employment is at the root of Canada’s employment boom, as the number of employees in private-sector jobs jumped by 112,000 in December.

The Labour Force Survey also mentioned that private-sector employment is at the root of Canada’s employment boom, as the number of employees in private-sector jobs jumped by 112,000 in December.

Employment also improved for several different age groups in Canada. There is an increase in jobs  by 69,000 (+2.7%) in the 15 to 24 age group, while employment also increased for those 55 or older

Employment also improved for several different age groups in Canada. There is an increase in jobs  by 69,000 (+2.7%) in the 15 to 24 age group, while employment also increased for those 55 or older

Canada last year set an immigration record by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market.

Canada last year set an immigration record by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP