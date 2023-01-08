Canada jobs: Over 1 lakh employed in Dec 2022. List of sectors that hired most

Canada jobs: Over 1 lakh employed in Dec 2022. List of sectors that hired most2 min read . 08:06 AM IST
The sectors that hired most include construction, transportation and warehousing, professional, scientific, and technical services
In December, over 1 lakh people were hired in Canada with the employment rate rising by 0.5 percentage points, the Labour Force Survey for last month revealed. It further revealed that “There is healthy growth in the average hourly wages of employees — which has remained above 5% for seven consecutive months and is up 5.1% year-over-year (YOY)."
Meanwhile, total employment fell by 17,000 jobs (a drop of 0.7%) in the healthcare and social assistance industry, as per Labour Force Survey data.
The regions where employment increased significantly include Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Saskatchewan.
For example, in Ontario, employment rose by 42,000 jobs (+0.5%) last month, while in Alberta, employment rose by 25,000 jobs (+1.0%)
The Labour Force Survey also mentioned that private-sector employment is at the root of Canada’s employment boom, as the number of employees in private-sector jobs jumped by 112,000 in December.
Employment also improved for several different age groups in Canada. There is an increase in jobs by 69,000 (+2.7%) in the 15 to 24 age group, while employment also increased for those 55 or older
Canada last year set an immigration record by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market.
