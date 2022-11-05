Canada jobs: Record high vacancies in healthcare sectors. Details here2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 07:07 PM IST
Canada relies heavily on immigration to fill the vacancies in the healthcare system.
If you are a healthcare service provider it might act as a great advantage in case you are planning to relocate to Canada. A recent survey showed the healthcare and social assistance sector job vacancies reached a record new high recently.