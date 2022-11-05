Canada jobs: Record high vacancies in healthcare sectors. Details here

Canada to invite 500,000 new immigrants in 2025

In a bid to boost its economy amid the labour shortage crisis, Canada is planning to increase the immigrants' entry into the coming years. Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, which was recently released, announced its aim to welcome 465,000 new immigrants in 2023. This will further increase as the country is likely to set a target of 485,000 new immigrants in 2024, and 500,000 new immigrants in 2025.