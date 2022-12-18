4 Canada provinces invite candidates through PNP. Check eligibility criteria

4 Canada provinces invite candidates through PNP. Check eligibility criteria2 min read . 11:12 AM IST
British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan issued ITAs this week
Three more Canada provinces have issued invitations to apply to candidates through their Provincial Nomination Programs (PNPs) this week. These provinces are British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Ontario: The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) on December 13 issued 160 ITA to candidates from the Express Entry French-Speaking Skilled Worker stream. The candidates who were invited were already in the Express Entry pool with Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores between 341-490. The draw this time targeted candidates with work experience in specific National Occupational Classification codes.
British Columbia: Over 212 ITAs were issued for provincial nominations by British Columbia on December 13.
The province invited 180 candidates in a general draw that included tech occupations. The invitations were issued to candidates in the Skilled Worker and International Graduates categories and included Express Entry candidates.
Invitations were also issued to Entry Level and Semi-Skilled candidates. The SIRS score for the general draw ranged from 80- 104. SIRS acts much like the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) but is only used for British Columbia’s PNP.
Saskatchewan: In the first draw in over a month, Saskatchewan invited 348 candidates under the Express Entry stream, and 285 under Occupations-In-Demand stream of the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP). Candidates from both categories required scores of 82.
Two invitations were also issued to candidates with scores of 62, whose country of residence is Ukraine.
Manitoba: A total of 1,030 ITAs were issued under the Skilled Workers Overseas stream of Manitoba Provincial Nomination Program.. Of the total number of candidates who received an Expression of Interest (EOI), 656 had profiles in the Express Entry system.
Provincial nomination is often considered a crucial step towards gaining permanent residence from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). And through PNPs, interested candidates may be invited to apply for a provincial nomination.
Most Canadian provinces and territories (with the exception of Quebec and Nunavut) operate their own Provincial Nomination Programs.
