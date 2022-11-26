Canada jobs: These two regions posted 4 lakh vacancies in just 1 month

Canada jobs: These two regions posted 4 lakh vacancies in just 1 month1 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Job vacancies in Canada were up over three per cent in September to 994,800
Canada saw a sharp rise in job vacancies and most of them were added by Ontario and Saskatchewan. As per the September data, job vacancies were up by 3.8 per cent to 994,800, and of these 400,000 were added by these 2 regions.
As the country continues to grapple with an acute labour shortage, the government and Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) continue to take measures to invite more and more immigrants to fill these vacant posts.
Health care and Social Assistance: In September, the sectors saw a record-high number of vacancies with 159,500 new posts.
Year-over-year the sector saw an increase of 25 per cent in job vacancies, likely tied to the continued high demand for professionals in this sector, (including doctors, nurses, physicians, surgeons, etc.) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, CIC news pointed out
Accommodation and Food Services: This sector saw 152,400 vacant positions in September, a sharp increase of 12 per cent from the earlier month.
Though seasonal factors trigger huge increase in the number of vacancies, a continued return to pre-pandemic business and social protocols has also helped this industry see growth in hiring
Retail Trade: In September, the sector saw a slight increase in job vacancies with 117,300 new positions opening
Professional Scientific and Technical Services: With a 61,900 new positions opening, this sector reflected ongoing demand for such professionals.
Manufacturing: The only industry to see a consistent decline in job vacancies was manufacturing, which was down to 76,000 job vacancies in September; from a peak of 92,100 just one month prior.
While this could be taken as a sign of increased hiring in the space, this drop in job vacancies comes off the back of the fourth decline in Real Gross Domestic Product (RGDP) in the past five months.
Meanwhile, the government has announced to invite of close to 1.5 million migrants to the country to address the labour shortage issue.
"There were a million jobs available in the Canadian economy at a time when immigration already accounts for nearly all of our labor force growth," Immigration minister Sean Fraser said when announcing Canada's new immigration levels plan. "We cannot maximize our economic potential if we don't embrace immigration.
