Canada jobs: Will hiring slow down due to the recession?
Canada's economy would slow significantly over the coming months but said it would not be a severe recession.
Amid lay-offs by Twitter and Meta, and recession fears, some Canadian employers expressed that they would continue to hold onto their workers even in case the economy slows down as they don't want to get into the hassle of rehiring later on once again.