Canada: Justin Trudeau govt in minority after NDP withdraws support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh alleges that the Liberals are ‘too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests’

Livemint
Published5 Sep 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(Bloomberg)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led government suffered an unexpected blow on Wednesday after alliance partnerNew Democratic Party (NDP)withdrew its support.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has alleged that the Liberals are “too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests.”

The alliance betweenTrudeau’s Liberal party and NDP was formed in March 2022 and was scheduled to run until June 2025, but the NDP’s decision has put Trudeau’s party in the minority.

In a video posted on his social media handles, NDP leader also said that Trudeau “has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed.”

“The deal is done. The Liberals are too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests to stop the Conservatives and their plans to cut. But the NDP can. Big corporations and CEOs have had their governments. It's the people's time,” Singh said in a post on X (formerly twitter) on Wednesday.

Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians,” the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC News) said quoting Singh as saying in the video.

According to CBC News, the confidence-and-supply agreement signed between the two parties committed the NDP to supporting the Liberal government on confidence votes in exchange for legislative commitments on NDP priorities.

Reacting to NDP’s withdrawal of support, Trudeau said that his government is more focused on tackling the affordability crisis and climate change. “These are the things that we're focused on. I'll let others focus on politics.”

“I really hope the NDP stays focused on how we can deliver for Canadians, as we have over the past years, rather than focusing on politics,” the CBC News quoted Trudeau as saying.

In a media release, Jagmeet Singh said: “The NDP is ready for an election, and voting non-confidence will be on the table with each and every confidence measure.”

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre termed the NDP leader as “Sellout Singh” and called his announcement on video as a “media stunt”

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Canada: Justin Trudeau govt in minority after NDP withdraws support

