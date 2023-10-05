Canada’s Justin Trudeau sparks another row after winking at new speaker: Watch video

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked another controversy on Thursday with his weird interaction with the newly elected speaker Greg Fergus in the Canadian Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video of Justin Trudeau playfully sticking out his tongue and winking at the speaker Greg Fergus is all over social media with people criticizing the prime minister for his conduct in Parliament.

In the video, shared on X, Speaker Fergus is seen introducing Trudeau as the "honourable Prime Minister" before his address. Wasting no time, Trudeau makes a light-hearted correction by calling himself "very honourable", and winks.

The development comes days after the incumbent speaker Anthony Rota faced an early exit from his post over the Nazi controversy.

On the post a user wrote, "Tell me @JustinTrudeau @liberal_party how is THIS behaviour acceptable in parliament from our so called PM?! W*** is the wink and tongue for? What an ABSOLUTE JOKE HOC is."

Another user wrote, "Say he picked that gesture up from watching TikTok."

"Oh, but, isn't @JustinTrudeau just precious with the wink and the tongue gesture! #sarcasm," commented another user on the video.

Greg Fergus is the first Black Canadian to become a Speaker.

Last week, Anthony Rota stepped down after he invited — and honoured — a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II.

On Wednesday, Trudeau said his administration is considering declassifying a list of suspected former Nazi collaborators who immigrated to Canada following the Second World War.

His comments follow a diplomatic blunder that saw parliament during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to Ottawa publicly celebrate a Ukrainian veteran who had fought for the Nazis during the war.

"We have made sure that there are top public servants who are looking very carefully into the issue, including digging into the archives," Trudeau had said.

"They're going to make recommendations to the relevant ministers," he had added.

