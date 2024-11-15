Canada: Khalistani protesters label Canadians as ‘invaders’; Indian intelligence says it is ‘the new normal…’

Khalistani activists in Canada have labeled Canadians as invaders, urging them to return to Europe. A viral video from a Nagar Kirtan event in Surrey shows members chanting against white people, reflecting rising tensions in the nation under Justin Trudeau's leadership.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published15 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Canada: Khalistani protesters label Canadians as ‘invaders’; Indian intelligence says it is ‘the new normal…’
Canada: Khalistani protesters label Canadians as ‘invaders’; Indian intelligence says it is ‘the new normal…’

Canada: Amid escalating tensions in the country, Khalistanis have now termed the Canadians as "“invaders" and asked them to “go back to England and Europe", a viral two-minute video of a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ in the country showed. Indian intelligence sources have termed this situation as the “new normal” for the Justin Trudeau led nation.

The video clip shows a march in Surrey in which Khalistani flags are visible while members continue to shout slogans, calling “white people” to “go back to Europe and Israel.” “This is Canada, our own country. You [Canadians] go back," the procession can be heard saying in the video.

‘New normal…’

Labelling the recent situation in Canada as the “new normal”, Indian intelligence sources claimed that the groups were aiming for control in all aspects.

“In the absence of proper surveillance, these groups are taking over control from local Canadians too. Hindus are being asked money for protection and now, there is threat to locals in their colonies," sources have said, stated reports.

‘Doesn’t sound authentic…'

The viral video received over a million views, with several X users expressing their concerns about how ‘Canada is doomed’. “Khalistani terrorists can’t return to India, so Canada, the US, UK, Australia, and NZ are doomed!” commented one user.

Also Read | Justin Trudeau wears sacred threads from 3 Hindu temples, shares Diwali video

Meanwhile, another user doubted the authenticity of the video. “That accent doesn’t sound authentic. Might be a prank,” wrote the user.

India Canada ties

India and Canada's diplomatic relations have gone for a toss ever since Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist was shot dead in June 2023. The row escalated further after Canada alleged Indian officials' involvement in the shooting, causing both countries to expel each others' top diplomats.

Also Read | Canada mandir cancels event over ’extremely high threat’ after temple attack

Reportedly, Indian intelligence and government officials believe that Trudeau is supporting Khalistani groups in an effort to secure the backing of MP Jagmeet Singh in next year’s election. This comes as Trudeau's popularity has waned, as he struggles to keep his government united—particularly after he acknowledged that his allegations against India were based on intelligence inputs, and that he had “no concrete evidence.”

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCanada: Khalistani protesters label Canadians as ‘invaders’; Indian intelligence says it is ‘the new normal…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.