Canada: Khalistani protesters label Canadians as ‘invaders’; Indian intelligence says it is ‘the new normal…’

Canada: Amid escalating tensions in the country, Khalistanis have now termed the Canadians as "“invaders" and asked them to “go back to England and Europe", a viral two-minute video of a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ in the country showed. Indian intelligence sources have termed this situation as the “new normal” for the Justin Trudeau led nation.

The video clip shows a march in Surrey in which Khalistani flags are visible while members continue to shout slogans, calling “white people” to “go back to Europe and Israel.” “This is Canada, our own country. You [Canadians] go back," the procession can be heard saying in the video.

‘New normal…’ Labelling the recent situation in Canada as the “new normal”, Indian intelligence sources claimed that the groups were aiming for control in all aspects.

“In the absence of proper surveillance, these groups are taking over control from local Canadians too. Hindus are being asked money for protection and now, there is threat to locals in their colonies," sources have said, stated reports.

‘Doesn’t sound authentic…' The viral video received over a million views, with several X users expressing their concerns about how ‘Canada is doomed’. “Khalistani terrorists can’t return to India, so Canada, the US, UK, Australia, and NZ are doomed!” commented one user.

Meanwhile, another user doubted the authenticity of the video. “That accent doesn’t sound authentic. Might be a prank,” wrote the user.

India Canada ties India and Canada's diplomatic relations have gone for a toss ever since Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist was shot dead in June 2023. The row escalated further after Canada alleged Indian officials' involvement in the shooting, causing both countries to expel each others' top diplomats.