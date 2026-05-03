Canada labels Khalistani extremists a national security threat in new intelligence report

Canada’s intelligence agency has identified Canada-based Khalistani extremists as a continuing national security threat, warning that some individuals are using Canadian institutions to promote violent separatist activities linked to the Khalistan movement.

The warning was issued in the 2025 Public Report released by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), which outlined growing concerns over extremist networks operating from Canadian soil.

CSIS flags violent extremist activities In the report published on the Canadian government’s website, CSIS said the involvement of Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) in violent activities “continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and to Canadian interests.”

“Some CBKEs are well connected to Canadian citizens who leverage Canadian institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members that are then diverted toward violent activities,” the report stated.

Khalistani extremist groups advocate for the creation of a separate Sikh homeland, called Khalistan, within India. India has designated several such organisations as terrorist groups over their alleged involvement in separatist violence and militancy.

Air India Flight 182 bombing The report comes as Canada marked the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182 bombing, one of the deadliest aviation terror attacks in history.

CSIS noted that suspects linked to the bombing were associated with Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups.

“It remains to this day the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history, with 329 people killed, most of them Canadians,” the report said.

The bombing of Air India Flight 182 in 1985 killed all passengers and crew onboard after the aircraft exploded off the coast of Ireland.

Distinction between activism and extremism The intelligence agency also drew a distinction between violent extremism and peaceful political advocacy linked to the Khalistan movement.

According to the report, non-violent support for the creation of Khalistan is not considered extremist activity under Canadian law.

“Non-violent advocacy for the creation of a state of Khalistan is not considered extremism,” the report said, adding that some Canadians are involved in “legitimate and peaceful campaigning” in support of the separatist cause.

CSIS stressed that “only a small group of individuals who use Canada as a base to promote, fundraise, or plan violence primarily in India are considered Khalistani extremists.”

India-Canada ties under strain The report comes amid efforts by India and Canada to repair diplomatic ties after relations sharply deteriorated in 2023.

Tensions escalated after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a possible Indian government link to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

India strongly rejected the allegations and accused Canada of allowing extremist and anti-India elements to operate freely within the country.