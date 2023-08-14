Canada launches pilot programme to for temporary foreign workers. Who is eligible and other details1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Canadian government launches Recognized Employer Pilot to address labor shortages by simplifying hiring for compliant repeat employers under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program
The Canadian government aims to tackle labor shortages by launching the Recognized Employer Pilot in September. Under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), the initiative will simplify hiring for compliant repeat employers, lessening administrative burdens.
