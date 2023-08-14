The Canadian government aims to tackle labor shortages by launching the Recognized Employer Pilot in September. Under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), the initiative will simplify hiring for compliant repeat employers, lessening administrative burdens.

By recognizing employers with a history of TFWP rule adherence, the pilot seeks to streamline procedures and expedite hiring foreign workers, ultimately addressing labor gaps in specific sectors or regions.

The Canadian Recruitment and Employment Program (REP) simplifies hiring foreign workers by extending Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) validity to 36 months and streamlining the application process.

LMIAs ensure no local workers can fill job roles.

REP benefits include reduced LMIA applications over three years, easing staffing planning, and a Job Bank recognition for eligible employers, enhancing their appeal to potential hires. The program aims to balance labor market needs while safeguarding Canadian workers' interests.

Who is eligible?

The Recruitment and Employment Pathway (REP) is a new Canadian immigration program aiming to simplify the hiring of temporary foreign workers (TFWs) for employers with positive Labor Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) history.

To be eligible, employers need three favorable LMIAs in the last five years for in-shortage occupations according to Canadian Occupational Projection System (COPS) data.

The program will roll out in two phases: primary agriculture employers can apply from September 2023, while other employers can apply from January 2024, with applications closing by September 2024.

REP participants will experience an easier application process for LMIA applications on COPS-listed positions and reduced interactions with the Department of Employment and Social Development (ESDC) due to simplified forms.

The Canadian government notes the REP is one measure being launched alongside others aimed at improving the TFWP.

ESDC states it will be offering technical briefings to stakeholders to provide more information about the REP and the application process. It says it will communicate further details soon.

