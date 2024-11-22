Canada ‘lifts’ extra security screening for travellers to India: What does it mean

Canada's Transport Minister Anita Anand had said earlier that “out of an abundance of caution,” her ministry would temporarily implement additional security screening for travellers to India.

Published22 Nov 2024, 04:01 PM IST
NEW DELHI::::::::::::::::::: MEXICAN FLU:::::::::::: Passengers arrive from New York at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 29, 2009. All passengers arrive at the airport without screening or scanning for Mexican Flu. Photograph: Dijeshwar Singh/HT (To go with Siddharth's story on Mexican flu) 30April2009 HTNews HTPHOTO
NEW DELHI::::::::::::::::::: MEXICAN FLU:::::::::::: Passengers arrive from New York at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 29, 2009. All passengers arrive at the airport without screening or scanning for Mexican Flu. Photograph: Dijeshwar Singh/HT (To go with Siddharth’s story on Mexican flu) 30April2009 HTNews HTPHOTO

Canada has reportedly lifted extra screening measures for travellers to India. The office of Transport Minister Anita Anand told CBC news that the extra screening measures imposed earlier this week on people travelling to India have now been lifted.

Anand had said in a news statement on Monday that "out of an abundance of caution," her ministry would temporarily implement additional security screening for travellers to India.

The announcement was issued a month after Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) linked agents of the Indian government to widespread crimes in Canada, including acts of murder. The announcement also followed a bomb threat on an Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago. No bomb was found on board.

However, the statement from Anand's office on Monday did not make a connection to any incidents.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) was tasked to conduct the additional measures. The agency is responsible for screening passengers and their baggage before they enter restricted areas in airports.

Among the screening conducted by CATSA are hand swabs when a trace of a person is required, sending carry-on bags through X-ray machines, and physically screening passengers, the Canadian broadcaster reported.

These extra screening measures have now been lifted, as per the Canadian media.

What does it mean?

The Transport Minister had reportedly said earlier this week that passengers “may experience some screening delays" due to her decision to implement these temporary additional security screening measures for travellers to India.

Moreover, a notification was sent by Air Canada to fliers, saying, “Due to heightened security mandates by Transport Canada for all passengers travelling to India, security wait times are expected to be longer than anticipated for your upcoming flight.”

Now that the extra measures have been lifted, the move could help flyers avoid the delay.

Nijjar killing row

The diplomatic tension between India and Canada nosedived after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed in 2023 that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

India has repeatedly refuted the allegations and expressed its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has asked Canadian authorities to take action against these activities.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 04:01 PM IST
