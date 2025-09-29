Canada lists Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as terrorist group: ‘Engages in murder, shootings and…’

The Canadian government listed the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as a “terrorist group.” The government announced in a press release on Monday, September 29, that it "has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code."

The Canadian government said the Bishnoi Gang has met the definition of a “terrorist group” under Canada’s Criminal Code.

"Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation. That is why the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced today that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code," the press release read.

Meanwhile, Canada Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said, “Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them."

"Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” Anandasangaree was quoted in the press release as saying.

What do we know about Lawrence Bishnoi gang? In several cases, including the firing incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the killing of Maharashtra political leader Baba Siddiqui and the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, one name was common. That is Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Bishnoi Gang is a "transnational criminal organisation operating primarily out of India," the Canadian government said.

It claimed that the gang has a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities.

“The Bishnoi Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation,” the government said, adding that “they create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures.”

Where is Lawrence Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi is currently under the custody of the Indian government under many charges, including the links to the killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala back in 2022, in a reported gang rivalry.

What does ‘terrorist listing’ in Canada mean? According to the Canadian government, a “terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized…"

It gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment.

The government further explained: “For example, it is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group.”

Canada added that it is also an offence to directly or indirectly provide property knowing that it will be used by or benefit a terrorist group.

“The Criminal Code listing can also be used by immigration and border officials to inform decisions on admissibility to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act,” the Canadian government said.