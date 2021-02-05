Canada loses 213,000 jobs, unemployment rate jumps to 9.4%1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 07:34 PM IST
Employment in Canada fell more than expected in January as a fresh wave of lockdowns weighs on the nation’s economy.
The country lost 212,800 positions in the month, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had predicted a drop of 40,000. That’s on top of 52,700 jobs lost in December.
The unemployment rate jumped to 9.4%, versus 8.8% previously and a forecast of 8.9%.
A new round of restrictions over the last couple of months in some regions -- including stay-at-home orders and curfews -- have triggered fresh lay-offs that have stalled the recovery.
Friday’s report wipes out months of gains, leaving employment about 4.5% shy of February’s levels.
Still, Canada’s labor market is faring better now than it did during the first wave of restrictions in March and April, when employment fell by 3 million.
Hours worked increased 0.9% on the month in January. Losses were entirely in part-time positions, with full-time jobs increasing.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
