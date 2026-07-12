At least two dead, several others wounded in mass shooting in Canada's Latin street festival: Here's what we know

At least two people were dead, and six others were injured after a mass shooting incident was reported at Canada’s largest Latin street festival in Toronto, police said on Saturday (local time).

Swati Gandhi
Published12 Jul 2026, 07:12 AM IST
Police officers stand guard at the scene after a deadly shooting at a salsa-themed street festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 11, 2026.
Police officers stand guard at the scene after a deadly shooting at a salsa-themed street festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 11, 2026. (REUTERS)

At least two people were dead, and six others were injured after a mass shooting incident was reported at Canada’s largest Latin street festival in Toronto, police said on Saturday (local time).

Toronto Police, in a post on X, said that an active shooter was at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue at 8:12 p.m. (local time). It also urged people to stay away from the area in the city’s midtown, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival, celebrating Latin culture, has been held annually for 22 years, CNN reported, citing organizers.

Police said large crowds had gathered along the street shortly after sunset on a warm summer evening when reports emerged of an active shooter and several people being injured. Officers later located six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

As Toronto Police secured the scene and the investigation is underway, the suspect remains on the run.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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