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At least two dead, several others wounded in mass shooting in Canada's Latin street festival: Here's what we know

At least two people were dead, and six others were injured after a mass shooting incident was reported at Canada’s largest Latin street festival in Toronto, police said on Saturday (local time).

Swati Gandhi
Published12 Jul 2026, 07:12 AM IST
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Police officers stand guard at the scene after a deadly shooting at a salsa-themed street festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 11, 2026.
Police officers stand guard at the scene after a deadly shooting at a salsa-themed street festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 11, 2026. (REUTERS)
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At least two people were dead, and six others were injured after a mass shooting incident was reported at Canada’s largest Latin street festival in Toronto, police said on Saturday (local time).

Toronto Police, in a post on X, said that an active shooter was at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue at 8:12 p.m. (local time). It also urged people to stay away from the area in the city’s midtown, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival, celebrating Latin culture, has been held annually for 22 years, CNN reported, citing organizers.

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Police said large crowds had gathered along the street shortly after sunset on a warm summer evening when reports emerged of an active shooter and several people being injured. Officers later located six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

As Toronto Police secured the scene and the investigation is underway, the suspect remains on the run.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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