Canada mass stabbing news: 6 dead including 4 children at Ottawa home; student who lived with family arrested
Canada mass stabbing news: Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs said an ‘edged weapon’ or ‘knife-like object’ was used by the suspect, who was identified as Febrio De-Zoysa
Canada mass stabbing news: A 19-year-old student from Sri Lanka is accused of stabbing and killing six people he lived with, including a 2 1/2-month-old baby girl and three other kids from a Sri Lankan family, Ottawa police said Thursday.
