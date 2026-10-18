Canada military base fire: Deaths, injuries confirmed; cause unknown—What we know about CFB Wainwright Alberta incident

A major fire at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Alberta has resulted in fatalities and injuries, with the full extent of the casualties still being assessed, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) said on Saturday.

The fire broke out in the base’s training area at around 4 pm local time on October 17 and spread rapidly beyond its boundaries, according to a statement issued by Canada’s Department of National Defence on October 18.

Advertisement

Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty confirmed the deaths and injuries but did not disclose the number of casualties or the cause of the incident.

“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident” at CFB Wainwright, McGuinty told reporters in Ottawa.

A major fire was still burning on Saturday evening, he said, adding that he could not recall a similar incident in recent memory.

“It is with profound sadness that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirms the incident resulted in fatalities and injuries. As emergency responders continue their work and the situation continues to evolve, the full extent of the impact remains under assessment,” the release by CFB Wainwright stated.

Canada military base fire: Emergency services respond The Canadian Armed Forces said military and civilian emergency services responded quickly to contain the fire and assist those affected. The military is working with emergency services, local authorities and other partners to support response efforts.

Advertisement

“Our immediate priority is supporting those affected and notifying next of kin,” the CAF said.

The Canadian military and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

Fire spreads beyond military base boundaries The municipality of Wainwright said on social media that the fire had crossed the base fence into a nearby district. However, no evacuation orders had been issued, according to the municipality.

CFB Wainwright is located in east-central Alberta, about 210 km (130 miles) east of Edmonton. The nearby town of Wainwright has a population of approximately 6,600.

The base had 1,310 military and civilian personnel stationed there as of 2021, according to census data.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta and local authorities following the incident.

Advertisement

Defence minister, military chiefs offer condolences after deaths, injuries Canadian Defence Minister David J. McGuinty and senior military leaders have expressed condolences after a fire at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Alberta left people dead and injured.

In a statement, McGuinty said the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), the Department of National Defence and other federal agencies were working with the Alberta government and municipal authorities to mobilise the support required in the aftermath of the incident.

“My thoughts are with the families and with everyone impacted by this tragic event,” McGuinty said, while thanking first responders and personnel working in challenging circumstances.

The authorities have not yet disclosed the number of fatalities or injured people, as casualty identification and next-of-kin notification processes continue.

Advertisement

Canadian military chiefs express condolences General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, described the incident as a profoundly difficult moment for the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Our immediate focus remains on supporting those affected, assisting emergency response efforts, and ensuring the well-being of our members, their families, and the surrounding community,” Carignan said.

She extended her condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives and expressed support for everyone affected by the incident.

Lieutenant-General Michael Wright, Commander of the Canadian Army, said soldiers, civilian personnel and emergency responders were working closely with local authorities to manage the situation.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries resulting from this incident,” Wright said, extending condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those affected.

Advertisement

He added that the Canadian Army would continue to provide assistance wherever required.

(With Reuters inputs)