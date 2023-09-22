Condemning a video by a pro-Khalistan organisation threatening Hindus of Indian origin asking them to leave Canada, the Canada’s public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc said all Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities. This comes amid the escalating tensions between India and Canada over Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder.

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), pro-Khalistan organisation, released the threatening video earlier this week.

“All Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities. The circulation of an online hate video targeting Hindu Canadians runs contrary to the values we hold dear as Canadians. There is no place for acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear", he posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

His department also condemned the video, noting it as “offensive and hateful"

In a similar note, Emergency preparedness minister Harjit Sajjan said, “To Hindu Canadians and Indians from all backgrounds: Anyone who says you do not deserve to be safe & welcomed in your home does not embody the values of freedom and kindness we hold dear as Canadians. Do not let others delegitimize or question your place and love for Canada"

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate whose killing two months ago is at the center of a widening breach between India and Canada, was called a human rights activist by Sikh organizations and a criminal by India’s government.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his government was investigating “credible allegations" that Indian government agents were linked to the June 18 slaying, when Nijjar was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.

India has denied any role in the killing, calling the allegations absurd.

Trudeau reaffirms his allegations against India

On Thursday, Trudeau reaffirmed his allegations saying, "As I said on Monday, there are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil."

“That is ...there is something of utmost foundational importance in a country's rule of law in a world where international rules-based order matters...we have rigorous and independent judges and robust processes.."

He added, "We call upon the Government of India to take seriously this matter and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter."