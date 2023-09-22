Canada ministers condemn SJF video threatening Indian origin Hindus to leave the country, says ‘no place for aggression’1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Canadian officials condemn pro-Khalistan video threatening Hindus of Indian origin, affirming all Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities.
Condemning a video by a pro-Khalistan organisation threatening Hindus of Indian origin asking them to leave Canada, the Canada’s public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc said all Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities. This comes amid the escalating tensions between India and Canada over Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder.