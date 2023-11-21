comScore
'Take action,' Canada MP Chandra Arya alleges hate crimes against Hindu-Canadians, says, ‘not acceptable’

Canadian MP calls for swift response to the repeated attacks on Hindu temples, emphasizing that such actions are unacceptable.

Canada's Member of Parliament Chandra Arya on Monday shared a video and alleged that Pro Khalistani supporters in Surrey expressed their intent to cause disturbances at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir.

In a post on X, Indian-origin Arya, wrote, “Last week Khalistan supporters verbally abused a Sikh family outside a Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey BC according to some reports. Now it appears the same Khalistan group want to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey."

He stressed all these are being done in the name of freedom of speech and expression. “Like a broken record, I am again asking Canadian authorities to step in and take action."

He emphasized that such actions are unacceptable and called for a swift response.

“Hindu temples have been attacked many times during the last couple of years. Hate crimes are being committed against Hindu-Canadians. Allowing these things to continue to be done openly and publicly is not acceptable," Canadian MP wrote.

Earlier on August 13, a temple in Canada's British Columbia was vandalized with anti-India and pro-Khalistan posters affixed to its front gate and rear wall. The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir was targeted with these objectionable posters.

In April of this year, an incident of vandalism occurred at a Hindu temple in Ontario. The Windsor Police shared CCTV footage, revealing two suspects engaged in spray-painting on the walls of the Hindu temple.

A temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Mississauga on February 15.

Earlier in January, a Hindu Temple in Brampton, Canada was defaced triggering outrage among the Indian community.

In September of the previous year, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada fell victim to defacement by 'Canadian Khalistani extremists,' who adorned it with anti-India graffiti. Furthermore, in July 2022, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill, situated in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), was also defaced.

Earlier in July 2022, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalized at Vishnu Mandir in the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue in Richmond Hill City of Ontario, Canada.

