Canada's new immigration rules offer big update for international students, workers — If your permit expires soon...

Canada released its new immigration policy in March 26, confirming its permanent resident admission target and introducing measures to "dramatically" reduce the number of temporary residents, including international students, in the country.

Here's what Indians aiming to live, work or study in Canada need to know:

Key points | What are Canada’s immigration targets for 2026? Canada plans to admit 380,000 permanent residents in 2026, with 64 percent being economic immigrants by 2027. Temporary resident arrivals are targeted at 385,000 for 2026. 33,000 additional spots have been added to these targets for TR to PR pathway. Canada aims to reduce the temporary resident population to under 5 percent of total population by 2027. Now, let's delve deep into Canada's new immigration policy:

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TR to PR pathway: 33,000 temporary foreign workers to gain permanent residency Canada recently 'soft-launched" the Temporary Residency to Permanent Residency program (TR to PR pathway) that will grant permanent residence to 33,000 temporary foreign workers.

The 2026-27 Departmental Plan released by Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on March 13 says that up to 33,000 temporary workers will be transitioned to permanent residency across 2026 and 2027.

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It further clarifies that the "33,000 spaces represent an addition to regular permanent residence targets, not a replacement of existing programs like Express Entry or the Provincial Nominee Program."

The "33,000 TR to PR" spaces are limited and targeted at specific worker profiles," the official statement read.

What does a 380,000 PR target mean? Canada noted that its permanent residency target peaked at 500,000 in 2025, and the move just stabilises this. "While the reduced target suggests less pressure to issue invitations quickly, IRCC still faces significant application inventories in several programs," IRCC said.

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Who's is eligible? The government initially indicated the program will focus on temporary workers who meet several key requirements. While specific eligibility criteria have not been fully released as of now, here's what the government has so far about the eligibility criteria:

Candidates must hold valid work permits and have fully complied with the conditions of their stay in Canada. They should have established community ties, stable employment histories, and work in occupations that support the country’s economic goals. Priority sectors mentioned in government documents include agriculture, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, and care services. More details are expected in April 2026.

What applicants must keep in mind? Immigration consultants are advising eligible workers to begin gathering documentation now, including records of employment history, tax filings, community involvement, and proof of language proficiency.

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Reductions in temporary resident arrivals "One of the most significant policy shifts" introduced in the departmental plan is the aim to "dramatically" reduce temporary resident admissions.

With this move, Canada wants to address the growing pressures on its housing and social services.

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A statement posted on the Canadian government's website read, "New temporary resident arrivals will drop from 673,650 in 2025 to just 385,000 in 2026, representing a 43% reduction in a single year."

"This includes both international students and temporary workers arriving in Canada for the first time," it added.

The policy will impact only the new arrivals only and do not include permit extensions or changes of status for people already in Canada.

"The goal is to reduce the total temporary resident population from current levels above 6.8% to under 5% of Canada’s total population by the end of 2027," it added.

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Category 2026 2027 2028 International Students 155,000 150,000 150,000 Temporary Workers 230,000 220,000 220,000 Total New TR Arrivals 385,000 370,000 370,000

Quick Glance | Frequently Asked Questions What should temporary residents whose permits are about expire do? They must either apply for an extension, transition to a different temporary status, apply for permanent residency through available programs, or leave Canada before their status expires.

"Those who don’t qualify should explore Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs, or other immigration pathways well before their permits expire. Remaining in Canada without valid status can result in removal orders and future inadmissibility," the official statement added.

What does this mean for processing times? Processing times may improve gradually as the department reduces backlogs through the digital modernisation initiative and one-time processing initiatives for protected persons.

However, applicants were advised to continue monitoring official IRCC processing time estimates as these vary significantly by program and country of application.

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International Student Program Reforms Canada's immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said it is implementing several measures to strengthen the International Student Program and ensure sustainable volumes while maintaining quality education outcomes.

Here's what it said:

1. Master’s and doctoral degree students enrolling at public Designated Learning Institutions will be exempt from the provincial or territorial attestation letter requirement under the federal cap on study permit applications.

"This exemption recognises the contribution of graduate students to Canada’s research and innovation ecosystem," the statement added.

2. Doctoral student applications and Global Skills Strategy applications will receive priority processing with a target turnaround of 14 days.

3. The IRCC will continue verifying letters of acceptance from Designated Learning Institutions and monitoring compliance rates through bi-annual reporting.

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Permanent resident admission targets for 3 years Canada's Immigration Levels Plan sets overall permanent resident targets at 380,000 for each year from 2026 through 2028, with an operational range between 350,000 and 420,000 to allow flexibility based on processing capacity and global conditions.

The government's statement highlighted its "strategic focus on attracting skilled workers who can fill critical labour gaps in priority industries including healthcare, emerging technologies, and skilled trades."

Canada’s humanitarian commitments: The statement also mentioned additional admission spaces beyond the above targets are included to fulfill “Canada’s humanitarian commitments.” This includes a one-time initiative to process approximately 115,000 permanent residence applications from protected persons in Canada over two years.

Citizenship and passport program updates IRCC said the online citizenship test has become the default method for applicants aged 18 to 54, with up to three attempts permitted.

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“The department is targeting at least 80% of citizenship grant applications to be completed within 12 months, with at least 96% of citizenship grant decisions meeting quality management program standards,” it added.

The immigration department further informed that a new system is being deployed to support passport processing abroad, improving service delivery for Canadians living or travelling overseas.

“Quality targets include at least 90% of travel documents meeting Passport Quality Management Program standards and less than 2% of total travel documents qualifying under the Remissions Policy for errors requiring document replacement,” the statement read.