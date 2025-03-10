Canada's new Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney has come out guns blazing against the United States' lack of “respect”, saying that the country will continue its retaliatory traiffs against its neighbour and “best friend”, according to a Bloomberg report.

During his victory speech after suceeding long-time Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney (59), emphasised that Canada's retaliatory tariffs against US-made products will stay as long as US President Donald Trump persists with a trade war, it added.

The former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, Mark Carney won 86 per cent of the vote to lead the Liberal Party and will be sworn in as prime minister in the next few days.

What Did Canada's new PM Mark Carney Said About US Tariffs? “The Canadian government is rightly retaliating with our own tariffs. My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect — and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade,” Mark Carney said in his speech.

Canada's 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on C$30 billion ($20.9 billion) worth of US products came after Donald Trump last week imposed 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian and Mexican products, the report noted. Items on the tariff list include coffee, fruits and orange juice.

Further, the Canadian government has threatened to expand its tariffs to also include additional C$125 billion in US-produced products such as vehicles (cars and trucks), steel and other food items.

In light of the retaliatory measures, US President Donald Trump rolled back the tariffs against many Canadian products, but has threatened to revisit the same later in April.

‘America is not Canada’, says PM-designate Mark Carney Mark Carney assumes Canadian leadership at a time when the US White House is causing turbulence in the global economy, particularly with its unpredictable tariff announcements affecting trade relations, as per the report. Canada is deeply reliant on trade with the US, and Donald Trump's statements expressing desire to use “economic force” to push Canada toward becoming the 51st state has fueled intense patriotic anger in the northern neighbour.

To this end, Mark Carney declared in his speech: “America is not Canada. And Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape or form. We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves. So Americans should make no mistake: in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win.”