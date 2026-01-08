Canada: Newfoundland Power faces scrutiny as customers complain of soaring bills

Customers of Canada's Newfoundland Power have reported massive spikes in their power bills in recent months, with the amount almost doubling in some cases when compared to previous months, as per several media reports.

saltwire.com spoke to some customers who revealed that the spikes have been massive. One said that her usual power bill of an unused shed was usually $22 per month, which in January went up to around $207.

“For our shed and our house, we’re close to $900 for a month of electricity,” the customer told the publication, adding, “For our electricity bill to be over $600 burning wood, what would it be if we didn’t have wood?”

She also said that she had reached out to Newfoundland Power, asking for an investigation into the reason behind such a steep rise in her electricity bill. She however claimed that she has not received any solid answer regarding the same.

Dennis Browne, the Consumer Advocate of the provice, said that his office has received “in excess of 80 calls and emails” regarding rise in power bills in the month of November.

His statement has called upon the power company to look into the concerns of the customers and also sent an email to the Public Utilities Board asking for a probe into the matter.

“Newfoundland Power’s meters are regarded as outdated and are not used in other jurisdictions due to all the advantages associated with smart meters,” the publication also quoted him as saying.

He also pointed out that Newfoundland Power is among the few jurisdictions in Canada where customers cannot avail of this benefit.