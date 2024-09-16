A student from Telangana, who had went to Canada to pursue higher education, drowned while swimming with his friends in a lake in Toronto on his birthday, said a report by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim has been identified as Praneeth, from Telangana's Meerpet district.

He had gone out to celebrate his birthday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Praneeth’s father has requested the Indian government to bring his son’s body back to India as early as possible.

In a video, Praneeth is seen jumping into the lake, while another video shows him taking a selfie with his friends on a motorboat.